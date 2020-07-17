Michigan DNR Director Asks Enbridge to Pay All Damages Causes by Potential Line 5 Spill

The state’s DNR director is now asking for Enbridge to pay for all damages done by a potential Line 5 spill.

The DNR director wrote a letter asking them to cover all damages and losses caused by a spill.

That includes damage done to people or their property.

He wants Enbridge to sign an agreement with the state that they will cover any loss by a spill.

A 1953 easement is in place for Enbridge to compensate the state for all damages and losses, but not to the people and industries that would be impacted.

An Enbridge subsidiary signed an agreement a couple of years ago, but they do not have enough money to cover the costs of a spill.

An Enbridge spokesperson released the following statement:

“Enbridge pledges to take full responsibility for the clean-up of any incident in Michigan or anywhere along our pipeline system. The company’s strong financial position and follow through on our commitment to Marshall, Michigan support this pledge.

“As part of our existing agreements with the State of Michigan, Enbridge provided the State with detailed financial assurances that we have the ability to cover all costs in the unlikely event of an incident in the Straits. Enbridge provided an update on our financial assurances to the State in October 2019 per the second agreement.

“Since we already have an agreement with the State of Michigan to provide these assurances, if the State would like to sit down and discuss our financial assurances, we would be happy to do so.”