Mayors in Georgia Clash Against Governor as More States Mandate Face Masks

COVID-19 has claimed more than 138,000 lives in the United States.

Two states, Texas and Florida, reported their biggest single-day death tolls since the pandemic started; 156 people died in Florida and 129 people died in Texas.

More than half of U.S. states are now mandating face masks in public places. Colorado’s governor says lives and the economy depend on people following the mask mandate.

But in Georgia, where cases are continuing to surge, their governor filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance, trying to block her mask order.

Gov. Brian Kemp argues Bottoms’ mask order violates his emergency orders. But mayors across Georgia are supporting Mayor Bottoms.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says, “We believe Gov. Kemp is overstepping his authority.”

And Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz says, “We believe the local orders will stand and we can fight this.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is extending its No Sail Order for cruise ships through the end of September.

This suspends operations on cruise ships with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers on U.S. waters.