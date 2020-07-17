Mancelona Nursing Home Offers Unique Therapies to Residents

The Sterling Residence, an assisted living home in Mancelona, offers unique animal therapy and grow therapy for their residents.

Seniors can grow their own vegetables in their greenhouse, and sit with some of their therapy animals like dogs, cats, and Betty the miniature horse on their 30 acre property. There are also other farm animals like goats, cows and a potbelly pig for residents to help take care of.

“I mean if they’re having a down day, the cat seems to cheer them up,” said administrator and owner Christine Loria. “A lot of them had to leave their own pets behind, so we have pets here that really help them kind of come out of their shell.”

Loria wants to eventually put a veterans-only residence next to the current building

