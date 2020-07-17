Man Sentenced to Prison for Trying to Smuggle Opium into U.S.

A man learned his punishment on Friday for trying to bring more than 200 pounds of opium paste into the U.S.

The Department of Justice says the man crossed into Sault Ste. Marie last December with opium paste.

They say he told customs he had towels but an X-ray of his rental truck showed otherwise.

The man, who’s formerly from Quebec, pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute opium.

A judge sentenced him today to three and a half years in prison.