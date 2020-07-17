Man Accused of Killing Wife in Gladwin County Takes Plea Deal

A Gladwin County man accused of killing his wife with their kids in the home has taken a plea deal.

Jeremy Herren has pleaded no contest second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in or at a building.

State police say Jeremy and Christina Herren were arguing when Jeremy shot and killed Christina in their home last October.

Three kids were in the home at the time and ran to a neighbor’s house after hearing gunshots.

A standoff started at the home, but ended with Jeremy’s arrest hours later.

He will be sentenced next month.