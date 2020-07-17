Jury Finds Man Guilty of Witness Tampering, Selling Cocaine in Peshawbestown

A jury found a northern Michigan man guilty of trying to sway witness testimony in his federal trial.

They say Melvin Harris sold cocaine to an individual who was helping police with a narcotics investigation last August.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Harris was also found guilty of distributing cocaine, assaulting a federal officer, contempt of court, and witness tampering.

The DOJ added that Harris chose to sell the drugs on the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians land and assaulted a federal officer who was trying to arrest him days later.

Harris faces up to life in federal prison.

An Illinois woman was also charged in connection to the case.