Healthy Living: Losing Weight Safely As We Age

Weight loss can be a tricky topic.

While obesity poses serious health risks for senior citizens, slimming down may also lead to bone and muscle loss, which puts them at greater risk for fractures.

In North Carolina, Dr. Kristen Beavers and her team at Wake Forest University asked 40 seniors to wear weighted vests for up to 10 hours a day—and had promising results.

