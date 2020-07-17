Grand Rapids Woman Arrested for Boating Under the Influence on Lake Cadillac

State police in Cadillac say a woman driving a boat was drinking alcohol when she hit another boat Thursday.

The crash happened around 6:40 on Lake Cadillac.

Both boats were able to make it to shore when state police arrived on scene.

She admitted to troopers that she had been drinking and was over the limit for driving a boat.

The Grand Rapids woman was arrested for boating under the influence.

She has yet to be charged.