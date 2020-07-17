Governor Whitmer Signs Order Strengthening, Clarifying Mask Requirement

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday strengthening and clarifying her previous order requiring all Michiganders to wear a mask in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces.

Under the new order, businesses cannot assume that an unmasked customer cannot medically tolerate a face covering, though they can accept a customer’s verbal representation to that effect.

The new order also requires public safety officers to wear a face covering unless doing so would seriously interfere in the performance of their responsibilities.

The order also clarifies that wearing a mask at a polling place for the purpose of voting is not required, but still strongly recommended.

Those exempt from wearing a face covering in public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces include people who:

Are younger than five years old;

Cannot medically tolerate a face covering;

Are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment;

Are exercising when wearing a face covering would interfere in the activity; or

Are at a polling place for purposes of voting in an election.

You can read the full executive order here.