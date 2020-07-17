G.T. Butterfly Charity to Host Butterfly Garden Walk

On July 18, Barker Creek Nursery in Williamsburg will be hosting G.T. Butterfly Charity’s first Butterfly Garden Walk fundraiser.

Walking tours will take you through the nursery to learn about different butterflies and host plants that attract them.

“It’s interactive but yet socially distanced,” said G.T. Butterfly Charity Executive Director Cyndie Roach. “We’re keeping six feet away but we’re still giving the opportunity to learn about caterpillars to butterflies and how they even get there.”

Tickets are $2, which funds the butterfly release at the end of the tour. Guided tours will start at 10 am and continue every hour until 4 pm. You can call Barker Creek Nursery to register at 231-267-5972