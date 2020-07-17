Emmet County Waitress Receives $1,000 Tip

A Northern Michigan waitress was shocked by a huge tip.

The Legs Inn in Cross Village has been a community staple for generations, but this was a first.

“In 100 years, we’ve never seen such an amazing tip,” said Mark Smolak, whose family has owned Legs Inn for generations.

The waitress wanted to remain anonymous, but she tells us she was*shocked when she saw a $1,000 tip earlier this week.

She even chased the person outside just to make sure it wasn’t a mistake.

The Legs Inn says these tough times make the tip even more special.

“It was such a pleasure to hear about this it’s a testament to the generosity of the people that come in,” Smolak said. “It’s just nice to see that people are acknowledging the hard work that so much of staff is putting in and rewarding it in such a unique way.”

The waitress said she had seen stories like these all the time, but never imagined it would happen to her.