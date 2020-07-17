Country Time’s ‘Littlest Bailout’ to Help Struggling Lemonade Stands

Even the local lemonade stand is struggling, but some relief may be on the way.

Country Time says it will write $100 bailout checks to kids whose lemonade stands have shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s Littlest Bailout Relief Fund helps offset the loss of revenue for junior entrepreneurs and their curbside gigs.

Kids under the age of 14 qualify, just get a parent or guardian to help apply online before August 12.