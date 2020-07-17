Congressman Justin Amash Not Running for Reelection
Congressman Justin Amash from Michigan says he is not running for reelection.
Amash represents Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District in the Grand Rapids area.
The congressman changed parties from Republican to Libertarian after backing the impeachment of president trump.
Amash suspended his congressional campaign in February and later explored seeking the Libertarian Party’s nomination for president.
Amash tweeted he will miss representing the community in Congress.