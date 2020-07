Clare Co. Reports Rise in Overdoses Compared to Last Year

Clare County is reporting a rise in the number of overdoses they’ve seen so far this year.

The county says there were 16 overdoses and 3 deaths at this time last year.

They’ve already had 28 overdoses and 6 deaths this year.

Most overdoses in 2019 were seen in people in their 30’s.

This year most of the cases are people in their 20’s followed by people in their 60’s.