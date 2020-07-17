Cadillac Election Commission Tests Voting Equipment for Accuracy Before Primary Election

Michigan’s primary election is just around the corner and local governments are already starting to prepare for the big day.

On Friday, the Cadillac Election Commission met to test the electronic equipment used to count votes.

The commission used test ballots, some with purposeful errors, to test the accuracy of the machines and to make sure each ballot is tabulated correctly and errors are detected.

“It’s important that the voters know that the machines that they’re placing their ballots in work correctly that their votes are being counted correctly so that they’re comfortable that the election that they voted in that things are handled the way they’re supposed to be,” said Joe Porterfield, Wexford County Equalization Director.

Michigan’s primary election is August 4, and you can count on 9&10 News to keep you up to date.