Cadillac 4 Will Reopen After Being Bought Out of Bankruptcy

Months after closing its doors the Cadillac 4 is set to reopen.

Goodrich Quality Theaters posted on their website that Cadillac will be one of several Michigan theaters reopening.

The theater chain filed for bankruptcy in February.

In May, the Cadillac 4 said it would have to shut its doors for good because of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Goodrich Theaters was bought out of bankruptcy.

They hope to begin reopening theaters by the end of the month.