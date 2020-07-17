Bear Best Practices: MDNR Sees High Volume of Wildlife Encounters and Sightings

Cookouts, hiking, camping— you name it, everyone is trying to find any excuse they can to get out and enjoy a Northern Michigan summer. However, our activity is met with wildlife activity. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has noticed a higher volume of calls this year due to wildlife encounters and sightings.

Today, the four’s Madison Gardner had the opportunity to chat with a conservation officer about best practices if you were to encounter a bear.

“We’ve been in lockdown for several months and so we’ve been sheltering in place at our homes and have been home. At times we normally are. So there might not be an influx of bears in certain areas, we just might be around to see that more,” explains Rachel Leightner, a wildlife outreach coordinator for MDNR.

Another reason they suspect there are more calls coming in is because the bears are having more resources this year due to the on-going pandemic.

Leightner says, “There’s a lot of people who have planted gardens who have never put gardens in before or flower beds that have some fruiting plants in them.”

So what do you do if you encounter a bear? Conservation Officer, Richard Stowe explains, “Always stand your ground with a black bear and make loud noises. Stay big, stand up tall and never run from them. Back away slowly while you’re making that noise.”

While these bears may look cute and cuddly, the are still wild animals. Always be sure to treat them with respect and if you have questions or need help always call the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

