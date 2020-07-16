Wellness for the Family: How to be a ‘Great’ Runner

Back in the spring, some of us may have signed up for a virtual summer 5k/10k – with the hopes that it would get our bodies in gear and on the path to wellness. Well… the races are here – are you prepared, or did you forget?

Blue Cross Blue Shield‘s Registered Dietitian, Grace Doracha is here to help us get back on track and ready to win that race… or at least finish.

Here are some of Grace’s tips and tricks to get the most out of your running experience:

Find yourself a pair of good running shoes. Go to your local shoe store, and have them size you. Some sporting goods stores actually test your posture and stride for free, and then help you pick out that perfect shoe. There is actually a big difference between walking and running shoes, and if the ‘right’ shoe isn’t used – it can cause a whole lot of trouble.

It’s okay to start slow. Walk a little, run a little – alternate during your trek. If you push yourself too hard, it can cause injuries like shin splints, and you’ll have to do the whole process over again.

Warm-Up, cool down and stretch. Jog in place for a few minutes, or run for a minute or two to warm up your muscles, then stretch.

Stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of fluids helps your muscles move better, and prevent muscle spasms.

Keep track of how many minutes and/or miles you ran. There are plenty of apps that track how long, how fast, and how many calories you burned while on your jog. You can join a group, or even share your progress with your friends and family.

“By no means am I a marathon runner,” said Grace, “but I am a ‘great’ runner due to the fact that I can run properly, I enjoy it, and I burn lots of calories while doing it”.

For more fitness tips from Grace Doracha and other health experts, click here.