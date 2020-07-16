Volunteers Create Picnic Table Art in Cheboygan Park

Why eat at a normal picnic table when you can eat at a beautiful piece of art.

That’s exactly the case at Gordon Turner park in Cheboygan.

The community came together to take worn out picnic tables, fix them up and paint incredible pieces of art on them.

Right now, 11 tables are on display and 4 more are being finished up.

The whole project started with one woman’s idea.

“I am just overwhelmed with the power of the community,” said Kathy Johnson, Cheboygan Area Arts Council Executive Director. “One person, Rosalie Despain, had a vision to fix these tables and how quickly the town gathered behind her, I just love how the community came together to make it happen.”

The whole project was organized by Cheboygan’s Art Vision committee.

They are committed to bringing pieces of public art throughout Cheboygan.