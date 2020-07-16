US, UK, Canada Accuse Russia of Hacking COVID-19 Research Institutions

As the U.S. and other countries rush to find a vaccine, there are now concerns Russia is hacking research labs in the U.S., Britain and Canada.

The three nations say the hacking group is part of Russia’s intelligence service and claim they are attacking academic and pharmaceutical coronavirus research labs.

But the hacking attacks are not to disrupt research, but to steal intellectual property or information.

Investigators say that kind of intelligence would be very expensive for countries to get a hold of.