Traverse City Police Partner with Ring to Alert Neighbors of Crime through iPhone, Android App

Traverse City Police have partnered with the Neighbors by Ring app to keep residents safe and in the know about local crimes.

TCPD says anyone who lives in town can download the app to get real time updates about nearby crime.

The app is also a place where homeowners can connect with each other, and law enforcement can alert the community about suspicious activity and danger near them.

The app will also help the police solve crimes. If there’s ever an incident that’s caught on a home’s security camera, that footage can be sent straight to police through the mobile site.

The detective bureau is excited about all the possibilities this technology can provide.

“We’d like to have feedback from the citizens from Traverse City on what they think is going on and if we need help we want to be able to work with our community to keep…[them] safe,” said Sgt. Matt Richmond.

The app is free to download and you don’t need to be a Ring customer to get it.

Download the app in your phone’s store or text “jointoday” to 555888.

More info on the app is here: https://store.ring.com/neighbors