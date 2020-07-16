Supreme Court Approves 2nd Federal Execution in 17 Years

Early Thursday morning, just two days after Daniel Lewis Lee was the first federal prisoner executed in 17 years, the Supreme Court approved another.

In a 5-4 vote, the court lifted two court orders on keeping the execution of Wesley Ira Purkey on hold.

Purkey is a convicted murder who kidnapped, raped, and killed a 16-year-old girl.

Then he dismembered, burned, and dumped the body in a septic pond.

He also used a claw hammer to kill an 80-year-old women who suffered from polio.

Government lawyers say the execution should be taking place later Thursday.