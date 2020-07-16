Special Report: Pinky’s Classics Part 2

**This is Part 2 of a 2-part series, click here for Part 1 of Pinky’s Classics.

In Part 1 of Pinky’s Classics, we introduced you to Pinky Randall.

The Houghton Lake man who bought the very last Chevrolet Impala ever made.

As we show you in Part 2, it’s easy to see that the car ended up in the right hands.

Founded in Detroit back in 19-11…

Chevrolet has made some changes over the years.

There’s a Houghton Lake man who has marveled at how the iconic American car brand has evolved over the past nine decades.

“We just started collecting and collected everything Chevrolet,” said Pinky.

Toys, license plates, emblems, signs…everything Chevrolet.

“I’d watch the newspapers and if I saw a Chevrolet item whether it be a yard stick or cap or pencil or what, I had to have it,” he said.

It’s easy to see how Pinky Randall earned his nickname.

“Wherever we go ‘oh you’re Mr. Chevrolet’.”

Owning 200 cars in his lifetime, 180 of them Chevrolets.

He’s spent the past 70 years collecting and restoring Chevys…

“That’s the start of it all,” said Pinky.

But this is the exact car that sparked his lifelong fascination.

“This is a 1932 Chevrolet,” he said.

Pinky first laid eyes on it when he was just four years old, on his mile and a quarter walk to school.

“I’d go to school extra early so I could look at the car, walk around it, stay after school at night,” he said. “My mother used to get on my case about it.”

Fast forward a few years, Pinky was drafted and served in the Korean War and World War II.

As the years passed, Pinky kept his sights set on one thing…

“I looked this car up, it had been sold and I was really disappointed that the car was gone but I found it,” he said.

In 1951, he bought it for $30.

“I borrowed the $30, took me a year to pay it off,” he said. “I was as proud as a peacock I had a car.”

Today, you can see, that ’32 Chevy Coupe lead to this…

A garage, work shop and basement impressive to any collector.

“Our basement is kind of a miniature museum,” he said.

Bringing visitors from around the world to admire his collection.

You could say Chevy’s are Pinky’s first love.

“I fell in love with that little gal.”

But his true love, is the one who has been in the passenger seat for 70 years.

“I don’t know anything about cars,” said his wife Joyce. “I’m along for the ride, that’s it.”

Together, they’ve built a life filled with much more than memorabilia.

“It’s just been such a rewarding life and experience and people have been so good to us, the community’s been good to us and we in turn tried to be good for the community,” said Pinky.

That last Chevy Impala ever made, may just be the final piece to Pinky’s collection.

“At my age, it probably will be my last one, probably be my last.”

But you can bet you’ll still find him at car shows, answering Chevy questions for people across the country, and working in his garage, restoring cars to pass on to his family…until his very last ride.

“It’s been a very satisfying feeling and I’ll tell ya what, I just can’t believe it’s happened,” said Pinky.