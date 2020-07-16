Schools Move Forward With Plans Amid Possibility of Regional Reopening Rollbacks

Governor Whitmer said Wednesday she won’t rule out moving parts of the state back into phase 3 if cases continue to rise.

She noted the Grand Rapids region is seeing 53 cases per million people, the highest in the state.

Schools in the northern part of the MI Safe Start Map’s Grand Rapids region are moving ahead with their phase 4 reopening plans for now. That includes Morley Stanwood in Mecosta County.

“Our focus right now is phase 4 because that’s what we’re in and there’s a lot to do, it’s a good size task. So our focus right now is going to be planning for the return of students to our buildings, on our busses interacting with us, interacting with each other and what does that look like,” said Superintendent Roger Cole.

Baldwin Community Schools in Lake County pushed their first day back, to August 24th. Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer learned Thursday the state may be open to more flexibility for schools in regions that take a step back.

“If we start in person and we go two weeks then all of a sudden it’s decided it was a bad idea and we’re not going to start the rest of the state that leads to some concern should we start face to face on the 24th,” said Heitmeyer.

Cole says he too would like to see some local control for school districts, especially if the case count in Mecosta County remains low but the Grand Rapids region is forced to move back to phase 3.

“Our goal is to have the return to school with your students as normal as possible under the circumstances that we have. That’s our goal, that’s what we want to have. We want to have kids back in the building, we want to enjoy the banter and the laughter and the education process with them under the fact that we know it’s going to look and feel a little different,” said Cole.