Pres. Trump to Rollback National Environmental Policy

The Trump administration is planning to weaken the National Environmental Policy Act.

The act has been in place for 50 years and mandates environmental reviews of major federal infrastructure projects, like pipelines and freeways.

President Trump says the regulations have blocked or delayed important infrastructure projects.

And now with the policy rollback, he argues a major project that would take 20 years or more will now only take two years or less.

Environmentalists say the policy roll back is a “giveaway to polluters.” It is expected to draw legal challenges from environmental groups.