Onekama Homeowner Facing High Water Levels, Requests Permit for Seawall

A homeowner on Portage Lake in Onekama is fighting for his property as the high-water levels move closer to his home.

“It’s a huge problem,” says Jason Woods who lives on Portage Lake. “I’ve got three feet of water in my crawl space.”

Woods bought his lakefront property three years ago. Back then it had a backyard.

Now, Woods is facing water creeping into his home.

“It started off as puddles here and there but now it’s gone to just sustained water on the property right up to the house,” says Woods.

David Meister is the Onekama Township Supervisor. He says it’s a problem many homeowners are dealing with along portage lake:

“If the lake does come up more, you’re obviously going to have a bunch of homes that are going to be uninhabitable,” says Meister. “There’s already a select number that are.”

Woods is currently requesting a permit to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to build a seawall that would protect his property from erosion.

Woods says, “We’ve got seawalls on both sides of the property. I’m in this with my neighbor and we simply want to connect the end of one seawall to the end of the other and then fill in from the house forward.”

Woods he says he has yet to receive a response from EGLE. 9&10 News also reached out to EGLE for a comment and they told us they’re looking at the request right now.

“I’m incredibly frustrated,” says Woods. “It’s just ridiculous that they are throwing up barriers to us. Anybody who comes out here can take one look and say oh my gosh, these people need help.”