MTM On The Road: Mid-Michigan Lavender Farm Has U-Pick Garden, Gift Shop

Mid-Michigan Lavender is a family-owned farm right in Marion.

They have a U-pick farm filled with lavender, a plant with a ton of benefits including helping ease stress and anxiety.

In addition to their lavender, they also grow over 300 plants of aronia berries.

Aronia berries are rich in antioxidants, help fight the cold and flu and even offer some cancer fighting capabilities.

When you finish your fun day picking lavender and berries, you can head over to Mid-Michigan Lavender’s gift shop from some fun finds.

The farm is also a Harvest Host destination for overnight camping.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, give us a look around the farm and breakdown all the benefits of the plants there.