MSP: Alcohol Likely a Factor in Crash That Left Trooper in Critical Condition

07-11-20 MSP IONIA CRASH – PATROL CAR

07-11-20 MSP IONIA CRASH – JEEP

State police say alcohol is believed to have played a role in last week’s head-on crash that left a state trooper in critical condition.

They say the trooper was going west on Grand River Avenue in Boston Township just before 10 p.m. Friday night.

A jeep driven by a Utah woman crossed the center line and hit his patrol car head-on.

The crash nearly crumpled its entire front end.

The trooper had to be carefully removed from the car and was airlifted to the hospital.

The Jeep’s driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

The trooper is also still in critical condition.