Movies with Meg: New Movie Releases for Home Viewing
The State Theatre and The Bijou by the Bay Theater both in Traverse City are still closed with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why creative director for the State Theatre and Traverse City Film Festival, Meg Weichman shares her at-home movie recommendations.
Weichman provides her list of new releases that can be found on video streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu.
Here are Weichman’s top picks:
- Palm Springs on Hulu – “I actually saw this at Sundance this winter, and it was one of the best movies there. It broke the record for the biggest all-time sales. It’s like Groundhog Day, but set at a wedding. The main characters are a carefree wedding guest, played by Andy Samberg, and the reluctant sister of the bride, Christina Milady. They enter some sort of time loop and both knowingly are reliving the same wedding day, over and over. It’s completely charming, totally hilarious, and it has timely relevance to quarantine life”.
- Grayhound on AppleTV+ – ” It’s written, and starring, everyone’s favorite Coronavirus survivor, Tom Hanks. It’s set in the early days of the U.S. involvement or World War II, and focuses on a Navy Commander, who is on a dangerous mission escorting critical merchant ships across the Atlantic while defending them from submarine attacks”.
- The Old Guard on Netflix – “The reviews are absolutely stellar, it’s been called one of the best action movies of the year and breathing life into the superhero genre. It is about a centuries-old group of immortals led by Charlize Theron, and they work as mercenaries. They find themselves in a new kind of fight after someone gets wise to their like ‘dying’ secret. It’s a very smart nuance and highly entertaining comic book movie”.