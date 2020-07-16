Mount Pleasant Police Continue Investigating Homicide, Shooter Still at Large

The search continues for the person who shot one man and injured another in Mount Pleasant Wednesday.

Officers got to the home in the Mount Pleasant Mobile Village around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

They say someone shot and killed Chad Kuzma.

They also found another Mount Pleasant man with a gunshot wound.

He was flown to a hospital, and has since been released.

Now, police are looking for anything that could help them identify the shooter.

Mount Pleasant police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information that could help police identify a suspect, contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (989) 779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000.