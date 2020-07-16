More States Mandate Wearing Masks in Public

The number of new COVID-19 cases is up in 41 states, and cases continue to skyrocket across the Sunbelt.

In Florida, cases have shot up by more than 100,000 in 10 days. That makes Florida the third state joining New York and California to pass the 300,000 mark for COVID-19 cases.

Now about half the states across the country are making wearing a face mask in public spaces mandatory and more retailers are requiring shoppers to wear a mask.

Walmart and Kohl’s announced they’ll start requiring customers to wear a mask in all of their stores.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell says, “This is what we ought to be doing: wearing masks, practicing social distancing, being responsible for our own health, and that of those who are around us.”

The surge in coronavirus cases is also forcing many school districts across the U.S. to hold classes partially or fully online for the coming school year.