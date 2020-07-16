Midland Center for the Arts Outdoor Concert with Joshua Davis

It’s been months since the Midland Center for the Arts hosted a concert. That day is finally on the way with a special outdoor concert with musician and Michigan native, Joshua Davis.

Set for Saturday, July 18, the concert will be the first in-person event since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s set to take place at the Midland County Fairgrounds.

Since it is the first concert in months, special safety precautions will be put into place. That includes a maximum capacity of 500 people at the concert, social distancing with marked circles for up to eight people to stand, and even a vehicle designated area for those wanting to stay inside their cars during the concert.

Masks are also encouraged at all times and will be required in the common areas of the concert including concession lines, restrooms, and seating areas.

