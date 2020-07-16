Michigan Reports 645 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 645 new cases of the coronavirus and 16 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Of the 16 deaths announced Thursday, 13 were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 71,842 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,101 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 71,197 confirmed cases with 6,085 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 10, 53,867 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Michigan is doing better than most states when it comes to the fight against COVID-19 but numbers are still rising in every region.

As the state tries to keep up with the costs and impact of the pandemic, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has looked to the federal government for help.

Congressman Jack Bergman sat down with 9&10’s Eric Lloyd Thursday to talk about the federal government’s role in the state’s fight.

Bergman says he fully expects to be voting on additional stimulus packages for Americans and our businesses in Washington, D.C. next week.

While the state of Michigan struggles to balance our budget after the billions of dollars of tax hits and costs brought by the pandemic, Governor Whitmer has said Michigan cannot do it alone.

While help is expected to be coming from D.C., the fight in Michigan has focused on masks.

“So the idea of why we are seeing some things here bubble up that really shouldn’t be an issue, most people don’t remember or understand the parable of “Chicken Little” running around yelling that the sky is falling. Now we know we have a lot of information, but people have to be able to put it into context,” said Bergman.

The congressman did add through his military experience that the most effective tool against spreading the virus isn’t a face mask, but instead the face shields with disposable neck coverings.

While he’s not a fan of the mask mandate, Bergman just says people need to be personally responsible and do what is right and what makes sense for others.

The number of new COVID-19 cases is up in 41 states, and cases continue to skyrocket across the Sunbelt.

In Florida, cases have shot up by more than 100,000 in 10 days. That makes Florida the third state joining New York and California to pass the 300,000 mark for COVID-19 cases.

Now about half the states across the country are making wearing a face mask in public spaces mandatory and more retailers are requiring shoppers to wear a mask.

Walmart and Kohl’s announced they’ll start requiring customers to wear a mask in all of their stores.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell says, “This is what we ought to be doing: wearing masks, practicing social distancing, being responsible for our own health, and that of those who are around us.”

The surge in coronavirus cases is also forcing many school districts across the U.S. to hold classes partially or fully online for the coming school year.

The Trump administration is rolling out a new system to streamline the way data is collected about the spread of COVID-19.

Now hospitals will send information on the number of COVID-19 patients and available beds and ventilators directly to the Department of Health and Human Services-not to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Department of Human Services reports directly to President Trump, unlike the CDC, which is viewed as a public agency.

The portal collecting the information will be closed to the public.

As the U.S. and other countries rush to find a vaccine, there are now concerns Russia is hacking research labs in the U.S., Britain and Canada.

The three nations say the hacking group is part of Russia’s intelligence service and claim they are attacking academic and pharmaceutical coronavirus research labs.

But the hacking attacks are not to disrupt research, but to steal intellectual property or information.

Investigators say that kind of intelligence would be very expensive for countries to get a hold of.

