Manton Drumline Surprises Sunnyside Assisted Living with Surprise Performance

There’s just something about an upbeat tune that brings people together! All walks-of-life came together at Sunnyside Assisted Living in Cadillac to celebrate and tap their feet. The seniors here we treated to a performance by the Manton Drum Line and Color Guard after a long week of band camp.

Michelle Nuffer, the Director of Bands at Manton High School says, “It’s important that we as a community reach out to them and still see them and give them that sense of normalcy that they might not otherwise have.”

Of course, the students were also thrilled to finally have an audience. “We jumped at the chance to do this because any time a student had the chance to be out in the community gives them purpose— it gives them extra motivation,” explains Nuffer.

Students and seniors showing us all what community is really about. Jackie Kibbe, the administrator at Sunnyside says, “ this makes them feel a little less lonely I think. We all deserve to feel like part of the world.”

If you or anyone you know has a talent they’d like to share with the seniors at Sunnyside Assisted Living in Cadillac, contact Jackie Kibbe at (231) 775-7750 or click here for more information.