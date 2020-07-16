LMAS District Health Dept. Identifies Several Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites in Mackinac County

LMAS District Health Department announced several new possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Mackinac County.

The health department says that four travelers with COVID-19 visited Mackinac County.

The possible exposure sites are:

KOA Campground (W1118 US-2, St. Ignace, MI 49781)

July 2-6

July 2-6 Bridgeview Diner (110 W Central Ave, Mackinaw City, MI 49701)

1-4 p.m. on July 6

1-4 p.m. on July 6 Shepler’s Ferry (556 E Central Ave, Mackinaw City, MI 49701)

July 11

Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island 3 p.m.

Returned on Shepler’s at 8 p.m.

The health department says if you were at any of these locations during the dates and times listed, you should monitor for symptoms and contact your local health department.

For up to date information on COVID-19, click here.