Leland Superintendent Pens Letter Backing Black Lives Matter; Encourages District to Learn About Racism, Privilege

The world has changed since kids left school in March.

The pandemic has shifted every corner of society and Black Lives Matter demonstrations have spread throughout the world.

Now, one local educator wants to have candid conversations about race and privilege with her district.

Leland Schools superintendent Stephanie Long penned a letter to parents and students, imploring them to explore the dynamics of racism and educate themselves.

Her letter backs anti-racist movements like Black Lives Matter in the wake of the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of white police officers.

“There’s no time like the present right when something’s occurring, to have the conversation. I would have felt…cowardly to not address it,” said Long. “It’s not a partisan issue. Racism is a human issue.”

Leland is an IB school with a focus on creating “global citizens” and these conversations tie into their education.

“It’s important for the school to help kids frame those conversations and make sense of those,” she said. “I don’t believe that being anti-racist means you are also anti-police. Just raising an awareness around the complexity of the issue is really the goal.”

The Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task Force was happy to see such a supportive letter.

Member Holly Bird said it brought tears to her eyes while reading it.

“It’s very specific about condemning, you know the killings, it’s very specific about uplifting our Black community,” said Holly Bird. “I have virtually never seen anything like this before.”

Member Tya Harrison wishes every local district could follow suit.

“Every school system should be…making those statements and having those conversations those needs to happen,” said Harrison. “It is a step in the right direction as far as acknowledging that there needs to be something more.”

Now, they want to see schools implement trainings and classes to take this conversation even further.

The letter also included 10 calls to action for people in the district:

Diversify your social media feeds to include minority voices Learn about the Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task Force Attend a local demonstration Join a Black Lives Matter Chapter Donate to and/or get involved with the NAACP or the ACLU Get involved with the Innocence Project Read about racism and racial injustice Engage in anti-racism work Start or sign a petition Register to Vote

The Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task Force has a standing appointment with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff to discuss relevant issues.

Currently, they’re pressing Sheriff Bensley to implement body cameras for every deputy.

They say his staff has a committee to look into the prospects and they will be doing demos of different models next week.