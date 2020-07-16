Interlochen Arts Center Virtual Summer Camps

The global pandemic has changed life for everyone in some way or another. That includes life for students with the Interlochen Arts Center in Grand Traverse County. Their summer camps have been going on for 92 years and this year, the center decided to have them continue on a virtual platform.

The program called “Interlochen Online” involves students at the elementary level to high school and enables students from northern Michigan and beyond to experience what the center has to offer.

To culminate the online programs, Interlochen Arts Center is having two virtual events July 18th & 19th.

“Collage” 2020 is happening Saturday, July 18th, and is Interlochen Online’s showcase of student performances. People can experience the event with others through a simulcast. For more details on “Collage” click here.

“Les Préludes” is the final performance for Interlochen Online and is being held Sunday, July 19th. For more details on this online event click here.