Emmet County Man Sentenced to Jail for Selling Meth

An Emmet County man learned his punishment for selling meth.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Ryan Hendricks to 7 to 20 years in prison.

Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement Detectives arrested Hendricks in late January.

They raided his home finding meth, ammunition, stolen property, and some other drugs.

Two children were also in the home.

A couple weeks after that arrest, he was booked a second time.

Detectives say he had a sawed off shot gun, two homemade guns, cash and drug paraphernalia.