Detroit Police Arrest Protesters Demonstrating Against In-Person Summer Classes
Police arrested 11 protesters in Detroit during demonstrating against in-person summer classes.
Police say the protesters were blocking buses from picking up students.
It’s the fourth day of these protests.
This week, the Detroit School District began offering online or in-person classes to more than 1,500 students.
Students and teachers must wear masks and class sizes are smaller.
Demonstrators are protesting the program saying it’s putting people at risk.