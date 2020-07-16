Congressman Bergman Weighs In on Mask Mandate

Michigan is doing better than most states when it comes to the fight against COVID-19 but numbers are still rising in every region.

As the state tries to keep up with the costs and impact of the pandemic, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has looked to the federal government for help.

Congressman Jack Bergman sat down with 9&10’s Eric Lloyd Thursday to talk about the federal government’s role in the state’s fight.

Bergman says he fully expects to be voting on additional stimulus packages for Americans and our businesses in Washington, D.C. next week.

While the state of Michigan struggles to balance our budget after the billions of dollars of tax hits and costs brought by the pandemic, Governor Whitmer has said Michigan cannot do it alone.

While help is expected to be coming from D.C., the fight in Michigan has focused on masks.

“So the idea of why we are seeing some things here bubble up that really shouldn’t be an issue, most people don’t remember or understand the parable of “Chicken Little” running around yelling that the sky is falling. Now we know we have a lot of information, but people have to be able to put it into context,” said Bergman.

The congressman did add through his military experience that the most effective tool against spreading the virus isn’t a face mask, but instead the face shields with disposable neck coverings.

While he’s not a fan of the mask mandate, Bergman just says people need to be personally responsible and do what is right and what makes sense for others.