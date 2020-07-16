Upgrade at Cadillac Wexford Public Library: New Furniture Coming Soon

Coming soon to the library in Cadillac: new options for your favorite place to sit.

The Cadillac Leadership Program raised $30,000 for the Cadillac Wexford Public Library to upgrade its furniture and display cases.

The Cadillac Chamber of Commerce’s yearly leadership program introduces local—usually new—business owners to the city. Leadership Director Kate Dekam says they decided to seize this opportunity to help give back.

“The two cornerstones of the program are classroom and community service,” Dekam says. “We have people come in and we have seven class days with a community orientation. In addition to learning about the community, we also want to give back to the community.”

The class plans a service project to donate money to a local group or organization. Participant Darrick Earegood says they chose the library because of its wide usage.

“We definitely had a long pondering session over about a month or so when we were kind of looking at the different ideas,” Earegood says. “One of the things we really wanted to do is impact as many people as we possibly can.”

Their goal this year: raise $30,000 for the library.

“The furniture really needed replacing but we didn’t know where that money was going to come from,” said Library Director Tracy Logan. “We’re completely revamping the furniture in our teen room. We’re replacing all our computer chairs, which are starting to age and break. We’re completely revamping our small meeting room furniture so it can be more responsive to people’s needs.”

The Leadership Program fundraisers through different community events, like dinner and a silent auction, ice fishing tournaments, and book sales.

“That’s the cool part is it’s totally up to the class, whatever they decide to do to meet that goal,” Dekam said.

Earegood moved to the area in January 2019, and was excited to be a part of the Leadership Program this year and connect with the city.

“Being able to be in a small community like this that really cares about each other and gets along with each other is just huge to say now I’m part of the family,” Earegood said.

Logan, who was a part of last year’s Leadership Program class, knows what this class has gone through to raise the money.

“We’re just so grateful because this has been such a hard year to have to do this project and the class has dealt with those struggles so beautifully,” Logan said. “We’re really grateful that the money came through.”

Cadillac Leadership Program is accepting applicants for the 2020 to 2021 year, and you can apply here.