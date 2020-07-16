Benzie-Leelanau Health Dept. Announces Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department has announced a potential low-risk COVID-19 exposure site.

The health department says anyone that was at Cherry Capital Airport on American Flight 4047 Tuesday July 14 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus.

If you may have been exposed, you are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

The health department is also reporting the first death in its jurisdiction. They say the individual was a woman from Benzie County who passed away in a different county.