Another 1.3 Million Americans File for Unemployment

A new jobless report is out, and the historically high level remains stuck in neutral.

The number of laid off workers looking for unemployment benefits stayed at 1.3 million.

These new numbers show that many companies are still cutting jobs as the coronavirus pandemic continues to intensify.

The elevated level of applications for jobless aid is happening as new confirmed cases of coronavirus are spiking across much of the Sunbelt, threatening to weaken the economic recovery.

Case counts are rising in 40 states, and 22 states have either paused or reversed their efforts to reopen their economies.