An Elk Rapids Art Gallery Connects Community with Local Artist through their New Online Store

Many art galleries across Northern Michigan are getting creative by making their art more accessible. This has led some galleries to take some of their artwork literally outside and/or inside the World Wide Web.

The Twisted Fish Gallery & Sculpture Garden in Elk Rapids has done both with a garden art walkway, and an online store – in addition to their actual indoor gallery.

Gallery Director, Lynn Streit says they rely on the tourism industry and they’ve been hit pretty hard. During the summer ‘the usuals’ would come into to purchase artwork, and curious tourists would trickle in after seeing the garden display. “Haven’t seen as many of the familiar faces as we had in summers past, but people are slowly coming out here in the gallery,” said Streit.

To help combat the loss of foot traffic, Twisted Fish has made their store both available at their location at 10443 S Bay Shore Dr in Elk Rapids, and on their website.

“We’ve actually seen quite an increase in our online sales in the last few weeks which has been nice,” Streit explained. “We have all these magnificent beautiful gardens for you to come and enjoy anytime you want. Inside of course we are following the state standards of masks being worn, hand sanitizers, and Plexiglas up at the register. We are also making accommodations to provide private appointments if somebody doesn’t want to come in, and they want us to do the shopping for them. We make every effort to work with our clients on sourcing art that speaks to them, either from here with our use of our cell phones or online”.

The Twisted Fish Gallery has also modified some of its artist events that includes social distance and virtual classes.

On July 21, Twisted Fish artist & art instructor, Louise Pond will be doing a workshop about ‘Plein air painting’ with a focus on water. From 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM, participants can enjoy a day of culture and an art lesson while social distancing on the local Elk Rapids beach. For more information about this event, click here.

To learn more about the Twisted Fish Gallery & Sculpture Garden, and their online store, click here.