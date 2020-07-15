2 Campers Stranded on North Manitou Island Rescued by US Coast Guard

An overnight trip turned into a three day ordeal for two campers on Lake Michigan.

The video is from Sunday. That’s when U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City was called out to North Manitou Island to rescue them.

They say two campers became stranded there after they woke up to find their boat aground.

The helicopter crew was able to hoist the two campers to safety.

The coast guard says it’s a reminder to be prepared for worst case scenarios.