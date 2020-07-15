Traverse City Man Arrested for Drunk Driving With Child in The Car

A man was arrested for driving drunk with a child in the car on Tuesday by the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say the 33-year-old man from Traverse City was found passed out behind the wheel in Wexford County just before 10 p.m. A child was in the front passenger seat.

Witnesses say the man had tried driving away from the scene on Gitchegumee Drive, near Ponemah Trail, and hit a trash can that lodged under the wheel.

A field sobriety test showed the man’s blood alcohol content to be .132.

No one was injured.

The child was released to the mother and the man was brought to jail for an OWI, child endangerment, failure to stop, and property damage.