Thief Steals Beds of Poppies from Suttons Bay Boutique

Poppy Things in Suttons Bay is poppy-less.

The brand new boutique says someone vandalized their storefront by digging out all of the namesake flowers from their beds.

Owner Chelsey Sawallich says her friend saw someone digging in the garden Monday morning. When they confronted the woman, the person said they were a local gardener.

Later in the week, the poppies were dug out and gone. The rest of the flowers in the garden were untouched.

Sawallich was devastated.

She started her store just seven months ago, and for four months, she has been closed because of the pandemic.

The vandalism was just the cherry on top.

“So things were just starting to look up I’m just starting to get on my feet, for the one thing to bring me joy somebody takes away from me…I don’t know why anyone does what they do.”

The community has shown an outpouring of support and some have dropped off bouquets, flower seed and gifts for her.

She reported the vandalism to the Suttons Bay non-emergent line, 231-256-8800.