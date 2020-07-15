Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site Identified in Downtown Manistee

The District Health Department #10 is reporting a possible exposure site in downtown Manistee.

The health department says that if you were at The Ideal Kitchen on July 13, you should self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

The Ideal Kitchen owner, Shelley Doyen, immediately closed on July 14 after learning bout the potential exposure.

“We have been following CDC guidelines and disinfecting the store regularly each day since we were allowed to reopen,” Doyen said. “The checkout counter is over 6 feet away from customers, there is very rarely close contact with customers for more than 5 minutes at a time, and all staff are required to wear a face mask at all times. We also take staff temperatures at the beginning of each day and they disinfect surfaces after every client leaves the store.”

The health department wants to remind everyone that approximately 40% of COVID-19 cases appear to be asymptomatic and individuals can spread the virus prior to experiencing symptoms.