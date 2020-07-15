MTM On The Road: Celebrating National Ice Cream Month at Brian’s Ice Cream Experience

Right now, it’s important to celebrate the little things. Like National Ice Cream Month!

Brian’s Ice Cream Experience in Charlevoix is celebrating all month long with homemade, small-batch ice cream.

Brian’s Ice Cream is the perfect treat on a hot summer day to meet your sweet tooth. And it’s made right down the street at That French Place.

They have more than just ice cream, though. They also make homemade macarons and much more.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, tell us more about what makes Brian’s Ice Cream Experience unlike any other shop.