Midland County Deputies Need Help Identifying Break-In Suspect

Midland Burglary 1

Midland Burglary 2

Midland Burglary 3

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says someone broke into a home and stole money and jewelry.

They say it happened on the morning of July 6 on South Five Mile Road in Ingersoll Township, south of Midland.

They say a man was caught on a Ring doorbell camera forcing entry through the front door.

He drives a dark Chevy Malibu or Cruze.

If you know who this is or who the car belongs to, contact the detective bureau at (989) 839-4621.